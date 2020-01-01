Malang Sarr set to leave Nice as free agent

The 21-year-old will not be renewing his contract with Les Aiglons, which is set to expire in June

Nice centre-back Malang Sarr has declared that he will be leaving Nice once his contract with the outfit expires in June.

The 21-year-old grew up in the city of Nice, but his parents hail from .

He has spent his entire career, including his youth development, with Les Aiglons.

Sarr has been with the first team since 2016 and has made 119 competitive appearances, scoring three goals and providing another three assists.

"For the moment, I have made the decision to do not extend with OGC Nice. And we will see how the season will end and from there, I will make my decisions but I would like to finish the season with OGC Nice and then see what will happen,” Sarr told Telefoot.

Unfortunately, the Ligue 1 season ended prematurely with PSG declared as champions for the third consecutive season and ninth time in history.

Nice finished in fifth place, nine points off the final European qualification spot.

Sarr has pointed out that he has not made any decision on where his next adventure lies.

"I have no preference but afterwards there are other championships in Europe which are very attractive: the German for example which is currently gaining momentum, is also a championship that I like, the French Ligue 1 has very good teams," Sarr continued.

"For the moment, I haven't necessarily made my decision yet, but I'm more focused on the sports project and playing time.”