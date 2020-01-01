Major League Soccer cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup

All three events, featuring competition between MLS and Liga MX, are expected to return in 2021

Major League Soccer has announced that the league has cancelled the 2020 All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All-Star Game was set for a change in format this year after more than a decade where a team of stars took on a European club in their pre-season.

The 2020 All-Star Game was scheduled to see a team of MLS stars face a team of stars from Liga MX, with the match scheduled for July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

More teams

MLS said it is planning for the event to take place next year with the same format and location.

"The 2021 MLS All-Star Game and festivities are expected to take place in Los Angeles at the same venue," a league statement said. "MLS and Liga MX will resume discussions regarding the event, and there is every expectation that next year’s All-Star Game will be MLS vs. Liga MX in Los Angeles.



"In addition, the league is reviewing proposals from three cities to host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Details regarding the 2021 and 2022 All-Star Games will be announced at a later date."

The Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup are also competitions that take place between MLS and its Mexican counterpart.

The Leagues Cup debuted in 2019 as a single-elimination tournament with four teams participating from each league.

The Campeones Cup, meanwhile, was set for its third edition in 2020, featuring the reigning MLS Cup champion against the winner of Liga MX’s Campeon de Campeones.

MLS said it plans on holding both events in 2021.

The 25th season of MLS was only two weeks old when it was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

Players of some MLS teams have been allowed to return to their training facilities for voluntary individual workouts, depending on the guidelines set by the states where teams play.

The league did, however, announce last week that it was extending its small group and team training moratorium through June 1.

"MLS training facilities remain closed to all players with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences," a league statement said.