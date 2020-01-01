Majeed Waris reacts after Strasbourg draw with Lyon

The Ghanaian forward took to social media to express his thoughts on Le Racing's result on Sunday

Majeed Waris has insisted that 's 1-1 draw with on Sunday was not a bad result.

Le Racing went behind for the first time in two games after Bertrand Traore gave Lyon the lead.

Strasbourg equalised three minutes to the half-time break with Waris providing a superb assist for Kevin Zohi.

A point away from home not bad at all. Thanks to everyone for their support. Let’s keep fighting together. Allez Racing 🙏🏿💪🏾💪🏾. Happy to give that important assist as well.🙏🏿 — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) February 16, 2020

Waris - who is on loan from FC , has now been involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in four Ligue 1 outings for Strasbourg.