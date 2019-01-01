Mahrez boosted by Manchester City and Algeria title successes

The winger helped the Citizens to clinch four titles last season and played a key role as the Desert Foxes won the Afcon trophy in July

Riyad Mahrez has stated the title-winning feats by and has boosted his confidence to aim for greater heights.

The 28-year-old forward helped the Citizens claim four domestic trophies last season, winning the Premier League, , League Cup and Community Shield.

Mahrez then captained Algeria to their first title in 29 years in , after defeating 1-0 in the final.

“To win all four here in the country has never happened so we know we created history,” Mahrez told the Guardian.

“As well as this, a big moment for me was winning the Afcon for my country. It was one of the best emotions I have had in my career and life.

“It means a lot to me. It is a big responsibility, but I think it makes me more active [inspired] and I think I must help and give more to help. It was a big moment and emotional.

“It was unforgettable. I did this for Algeria and for my family. I always watched Algeria and they never won this type of thing.

“The last time they won was 29 years ago and I wasn’t even born. For me it was a big ambition to try and bring something for the country because it is a big country of football. The desire was to give everything and to give them something.”

Mahrez also reflected on his stunning match-winning free-kick against in the Afcon semi-final.

“I watched the clock and saw it was 90 minutes [gone]. I knew it was the last chance before extra time, so I was very focused,” he continued.

“At first, I wanted to put it under the wall and then I saw the guy behind the wall, so I focused myself on the keeper’s side and I scored.

"It was a big moment for me, and I was very happy and for the country it was unbelievable. Sometimes I watch the video and think: ‘Wow, what have I done?’ It is unbelievable.

“It something that will stay forever. I always knew how [good] I can become – it helped me with my confidence.”