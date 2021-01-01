Maguire likens England boss Southgate to Solskjaer as Man Utd captain hails 'more experienced' Three Lions

The defender is likely to be a key figure for England at the European Championship, provided he shakes off injury

Harry Maguire has likened the management style of England coach Gareth Southgate to his Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After helping United secure second place in the Premier League, Maguire is one game away from turning his attentions to England duty.

United face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, after which the focus will shift to the European Championship.

Maguire is not guaranteed to be involved in the Europa League final as he is nursing an ankle problem, but is set to be named in the England squad as long as there is any chance of him being fit.

The defender has been a mainstay for Southgate, who he is hugely impressed with and feels is similar in style to his club boss.

“Gareth has been brilliant with me,” Maguire told Gary Neville's 'The Overlap' YouTube show. “Every game I've been available for, I've started. So for him to show that belief, confidence and trust, it's massive.

"He can be hard. He's a bit like Ole in terms of that, he knows when to be hard or not be hard. He has Steve Holland too, who can be hard in the changing room at half-time or before games.

“But Gareth makes the belief and the confidence in the group, and the tactical side of it is second to none as well."

Maguire happy with ‘more experienced’ England

England head into the delayed Euro 2020 among the favourites for glory.

Three years ago, England were toppled by Croatia at the semi-final stage of the World Cup.

Maguire says those three years have allowed the squad to improve, but feels there is still more to come.

"I feel like the squad is more experienced, we have more leadership in the squad," Maguire said.

"A lot of players play in big games regularly, Liverpool have won the Champions League and the Man City lads have done really well this season.

"There's experience of playing in these big games, but international games are decided on big moments.

"It's an exciting time to be an England fan, but we've still got a lot of improvement to make."

