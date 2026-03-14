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3. Liga
team-logoRW Essen
team-logoErzgebirge Aue
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Magenta or free-to-air coverage of Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Saturday?

Rot-Weiss Essen are hosting Erzgebirge Aue today. But where can you watch the match on free-to-air TV and via livestream? SPOX has the answer.

Today, Saturday 14 March, Erzgebirge Aue are away to Rot-Weiss Essen. The match at the Stadion an der Hafenstraße in Essen kicks off at 2 pm.

MagentaSportWatch it live here!

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch today’s match live on TV and via livestream.

Magenta or free-to-air broadcast for Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on Saturday on TV and via livestream?

MagentaSport will broadcast the match between Rot-Weiss Essen and Erzgebirge Aue live and in full. The broadcast begins around 15 minutes before kick-off with pre-match reports, interviews and analysis from the stadium. The match is available both via the TV channels of Telekom’s streaming provider and online via livestream on all standard devices. A paid subscription is required.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at RW Essen?

Just one week after their defeat in Rostock, Rot-Weiss Essen have made an impressive comeback. With two wins – a 4-2 victory over TSG Hoffenheim II and a 1-0 win against SV Waldhof Mannheim – the team have given themselves some much-needed breathing space. Having jumped to fourth place in the table, RWE are now back within striking distance of the promotion places.

Topics of the week: What’s been going on at Erzgebirge Aue? 

Erzgebirge Aue are in the midst of a deep crisis: the Veilchen have suffered four consecutive defeats and currently find themselves in 17th place in the table. With just 24 points to their name, the club are currently hurtling inexorably towards relegation from the 3. Liga.

RW Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - 3. Liga

RW Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue: Line-ups

RW Essen vs Erzgebirge Aue Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Koschinat

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Dabrowski

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

RW Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue: Form

ESN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AUE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RW Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue: Head-to-head record

ESN

Last 5 matches

AUE

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RW Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue: The tables

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3. Liga
RW Essen crest
RW Essen
ESN
Erzgebirge Aue crest
Erzgebirge Aue
AUE
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