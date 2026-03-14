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3. Liga
team-logoHansa Rostock
team-logoMSV Duisburg
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Magenta or free-to-air coverage of Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Saturday?

Hansa Rostock are playing MSV Duisburg in the 3. Liga on Saturday. But where is the match taking place? SPOX has the answer.

A classic clash in the 3. Liga: On Saturday afternoon, Hansa Rostock will host MSV Duisburg as part of matchday 29 of the 3. Liga. Kick-off is at 2 pm at Rostock’s Ostseestadion.

MagentaSportWatch it live here!

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

Magenta or free-to-air broadcast for Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3rd Division on Saturday on TV and via livestream?

If you want to watch all 3. Liga matches live, MagentaSport is the place to be – all matches are broadcast there. The clash between Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg will also be shown there. The broadcast starts around 15 minutes before kick-off with a pre-match preview. The match can be watched both on pay-TV and via livestream on MagentaSport, although a paid subscription is required.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg?

Fans can look forward to a real top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon. In the middle of the table, Kogge are just four points behind the Zebras, who have recently slipped into the relegation play-off spot due to slight fluctuations in form. Hansa have managed to stay in touch with the top of the table thanks to recent performances – including a 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Cottbus – and MSV have also got back on track with a 4-2 home win against bottom-of-the-table Saarbrücken. 

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - 3. Liga
3. Liga
Hansa Rostock crest
Hansa Rostock
HRO
MSV Duisburg crest
MSV Duisburg
DUI

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Line-ups

Hansa Rostock vs MSV Duisburg Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Brinkmann

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Hirsch

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Form

HRO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

DUI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record

HRO

Last 5 matches

DUI

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg: The tables

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