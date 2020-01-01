Lukebakio’s goal and assist for Hertha Berlin puts dent on Bayer Leverkusen’s Champions League hopes

The Belgian-Congolese winger was in the mood on Saturday, but will not be pleasing for Die Werkself and their European ambitions

Dodi Lukebakio scored a goal and also provided an assist as claimed a comfortable 2-0 home win over in the penultimate round of fixtures.

The victory was the first for the German capital outfit who were on a three-game losing streak prior to the match while Die Werkself, they have fallen out of the top four which guarantees qualification next season and have been overtaken by who dispatched the already-relegated Paderborn away from home.

Hertha had resumed the Bundesliga in May with a four-game winning run, three of them being victories over away, city rivals Union Berlin at home and also a home win against , while they earned a draw at .

More teams

The walls of Bruno Labbadia’s men then began to crumble with consecutive defeats against , and .

Lukebakio changed the narrative this time after his cutback pass from a swift attacking build-up found Matheus Cunha who did the rest with a powerful shot.

Krzysztof Piatek does the work and Dodi Lukebakio snags the easy finish from him 😅



(54') #BSCB04 2-0 pic.twitter.com/6Rr8FvEzQ6 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 20, 2020

The 22-year old then got his name on the scoresheet in the 54th minute after former striker Krzysztof Piatek beat Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, leaving an empty net from close range for Lukebakio to tap in.

The academy graduate was taken off in the 69th minute and contributed 34 touches, 14 accurate passes at 82.4%, two key passes, one accurate cross and two successful long balls. He also won five of nine ground duels and made three tackles before Alexander Esswein replaced him.

Lukebakio has now had a hand in 14 Bundesliga goals (seven goals, seven assists) in 29 outings since arriving from last summer.

Article continues below

He failed to establish himself at Vicarage Road after he was purchased from Anderlecht in January 2018 and spent the 2018-19 season with , scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 34 competitive outings as they finished an incredible 10th having gained promotion from Bundesliga 2.

Hertha are also safe as they remain in 10th spot with 41 points after winning 11, drawing eight and losing 14 games.

Leverkusen will be counting on Hertha to do them a favour of winning when they conclude their season at Monchengladbach next Saturday, while the pharmaceutical-run club needs to beat if they hope to seal fourth spot.