Lukaku: What Chelsea must consider before signing Inter Milan star – Makinwa

The retired striker has listed the conditions that must be met before the Belgium international could return to Stamford Bridge

Former Gil Vincente and Rayo Vallecano striker Henry Makinwa has hinted at what Chelsea must do before signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Having scored 24 goals in 36 games for the Nerazzurri as they picked up the Serie A title last season, the striker has been linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs – including his former team.

Although Inter claimed they would not be keen on selling their prized asset, they could let the 28-year-old return to Stamford Bridge if they make an offer in the region of €120m (£102m/$142m) after rejecting the Blues' bid of €100m (£85m/$118m).

As the 2021-22 season inches closer, the reigning European kings are in the hunt for a new striker, following the departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

Weighing in on this transfer news, the former striker would prefer Lukaku to remain in Italy where he is "a demi-god".

However, he has offered the English side some useful tips if they are set on signing him.

“At the moment, he is a demi-god at Inter Milan and he is doing perfectly well. I would prefer him to stay back,” the former Abia Warriors and Katsina United boss told Goal.

“However, all depends on the [Thomas] Tuchel. He knows Lukaku so well and if he can solve their goalscoring problems, he should go for him.

“Even at this, it does not always depend on the player’s qualities but the tactical approach of a coach always determines the kind of players he would want in his team

“Top clubs in Europe have contrasting style of play and if Lukaku would be bought [for that high amount], Chelsea must consider so many factors.

“Is he a team player? Can he interpret all tactical concepts perfectly well? Can he play and adapt quickly to the style of the manager?

“All these dictates if he should return to Stamford Bridge or not. Remember, he was in that same team under [Jose] Mourinho, however, he was not fantastic while at Inter became a strong attacking force.”

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 but was unable to secure a place in the first team.

He was loaned to West Bromwich Albion for a year in 2012 and then went to Everton thereafter.

Lukaku then joined the Toffees on a permanent deal, leaving Chelsea with just 15 competitive appearances to his name and no goals.