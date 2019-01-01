Lukaku enters Premier League's top 20 scorers with double against Crystal Palace

The striker converted twice at Selhurst Park on Wednesday to move higher up the list, putting him two behind Arsenal great Ian Wright

Romelu Lukaku's double against on Wednesday saw the striker enter the 's top 20 scorers.

The international opened the scoring 30 minutes into the game with a fine finish from the edge of the box before knocking in from close range seven minutes into the second half as they won 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

The goals take the 25-year-old's tally in the Premier League to an impressive 111 for his career, putting him joint-20th on the list of finishers in the division's history.

The striker needed just 245 appearances to hit the figure and put him level with ex-United star Dion Dublin. Lukaku is now two goals behind ex- hero Ian Wright, while legend Steven Gerrard is nine ahead on 120.

Alan Shearer remains the English top-flight's all-time top scorer with 260, with another former Red Devils star, Wayne Rooney, sitting second on 208.

With his first Premier League goals since the start of January, Lukaku is now on 10 for the season, making it the seventh straight season in which he has reached double figures.

The former and forward will feel he has responded to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's call to "step up" amid his side's struggle with an injury crisis.

He had dropped to the bench under the Norwegian coach but has now started the last three games in the league.

And he was proud to have taken his chance against Palace.

"I was just hoping for a chance to play as a centre forward and I got the chance today and I’m really happy that I helped the team win the game," he said.

"It doesn’t matter if I play left, right or up front, I always try and do my best for the team. As long as the team win and I can contribute to the win, I am happy."

The ex- star even won praise from his coach, who is happy with his work rate as well as his goals.

"Lukaku had two good goals and his link up play was very good too," Solskjaer said.

"He is working hard in training and has been playing well. He's had to play wide for me and had many defensive duties, so I'm happy for him playing as a number nine.

"It's always good to see players taking their chance. That's what it's about at this club, when you get your chance, grab it."