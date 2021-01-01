'Lukaku could play American football' - Inter coach Conte hails 'unusual' forward

Romelu Lukaku could play American football, says Inter manager Antonio Conte.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea forward has developed into one of the most complete forwards in world football since moving to Serie A, capitalising on his incredible physical attributes as well as his technical ability and intelligence.

With 40 goals in 58 league games, Lukaku is one of the most feared players in Serie A – and his coach thinks he would be a similarly frightening prospect in the NFL.

Asked by the Corriere della Sera if Lukaku was only dangerous with space in front of him, Conte replied: “It is too simplistic to say that he is good when he has open space.

“I wish they would let him get into the box! Lukaku or Lautaro [Martinez] in the box, I don’t think they are a joy for defenders.

“Lukaku is an unusual footballer. He is a centre-forward, he acts as a target man, and he is very fast. He is like an American football player.”

Lukaku’s incredible Italian renaissance

Often criticised during his time in the Premier League, Lukaku has silenced his doubters since moving to San Siro.

He recently became the first player in 71 years to score in four successive Milan derbies, getting one over on rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic and supercharging Inter’s title charge.

Lukaku scored the 300th goal of his career earlier this month. Fifty-seven of those goals have come at Inter, from just 81 games in all competitions.

His partnership with Argentina forward Martinez has become one of the best in world football and looks set to continue, with Martinez ready to sign a new contract at Inter.

