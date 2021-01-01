Loyalty FC: Ivan Rakitic explains why Sevilla is so close to his heart

The midfielder rejoined Sevilla from Barcelona last summer and believes the club has taken great strides over the past few seasons

Having achieved so much during his time in , noone would have begrudged Ivan Rakitic for seeking a new challenge, a new league to compete in and a new country to explore.

But when his time at reached its end, the 106-time international opted to return to pastures old, re-joining , a side he enjoyed three-and-a-half seasons with prior to moving to Camp Nou.

"Why go back to Sevilla? I think that in the end it is the team closest to my heart," says Rakitic, the first non-Spanish player to captain Los Rojiblancos since the great Diego Maradona.

"I think what makes Seville and Sevilla FC special is above all, from the first day, the closeness I have felt."

"I think that when you talk to family, or friends, and say I'm going home, to me going home means going to my home in Sevilla."

Rakitic has more than played his part in the most successful period in Sevilla's history, having captained the side as they achieved glory in 2014.

"That moment is amazing, that moment lifting the cup [Europa League] as captain," said Rakitic.

"There are no words to describe those moments and feelings and I hope I can experience many more of them."

