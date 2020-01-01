Loyalty FC: Monchi relives joyous Sevilla playing days with Maradona

The revered director of football has served Sevilla for decades, helping cultivate the most successful period in the club's history

It’s hard not to think of Monchi without thinking of , and vice-versa.

Which is why it might be surprising to discover that the much-admired director of football is not actually from Seville.

“I am not a born Sevilla man. I am an adopted Sevillista,” says Monchi, whose love affair with Los Rojiblancos began nearly 40 years ago.

“I think that Sevilla is wonderful. A city that has everything. Structurally, in terms of beauty, idiosyncracies.

“And on a footballing level, I think it has everything a footballer can hope for.”

Monchi was appointed Sevilla’s director of football in 2000, when the club was competing in the second tier of Spanish football.

20 years later, the former goalkeeper is helping guide Sevilla as it looks to continue the most successful spell in the club’s history - but there’s always time for a trip down memory lane, especially when those memories a certain Argentine genius.

“My time as a Sevilla FC player, well, I remember it with great joy,” said Monchi. “A really great spell and the good fortune to have had as teammates players as big as Davor Suker, Toni Polster, Zamorano, Simeone and above all Diego Armando Maradona.

"It was not just another season, 92-93, because I was lucky enough to share a dressing room with the man who, to me, is the best player in history.

"So it was a wonderful, emotional time and I'd sum it up as fulfilling the dream of a kid who used to play in the street."

