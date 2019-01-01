Low unveils first Germany squad since dropping Boateng, Hummels and Muller

After a 12 months to forget, the 2014 World Cup winners kick-off the new year with fixtures against Serbia and Netherlands

Joachim Low has unveiled his first squad since the dropping of Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels.

Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus headline the team's squad for and upcoming friendly with and a qualifier against .

Low announced last week that he had decided to axe trio Boateng, Muller and Hummels, bringing to an end their international careers.

They all starred as Germany won the World Cup in 2014, although the team as a whole struggled in 2018 as they crashed out of the World Cup before struggling in the Nations League.

The defending champions fell apart in the group stages, failing to advance as they lost to and , while the Nations League campaign was far from a rebound as they were relegated after picking up just two points from four matches in a group that included and Netherlands.

All three have voiced their displeasure with Low's decision to effectively force them into retirement, with Muller saying he was "dumbfounded" while Hummels called it "incomprehensible".

Joshua Kimmich, who is included among the squad, also slammed the decision, saying the dismissal of such respected players was "not okay".

Low says it is his job to give the team a "new face" as Germany look to move on via the introduction of several new faces.

Among them are uncapped trio Lukas Klosterman, Niklas Stark and Maximilian Eggestein, who will be in search of their first cap.

Younger stars like Sane, Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka are also involved while Neuer, Reus and Toni Kroos lead the old guard.

Captain Neuer, Kroos and Matthias Ginter are the only holdovers from the 2014 squad involved in the latest Germany squad.

Germany will take on Serbia in a friendly on March 20 before facing off with Netherlands four days later in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Germany squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenberg, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Maximilian Eggestein, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner