Lovren backs Liverpool to replicate Guardiola's Barcelona and become one of greatest ever teams

The defender backed his side to go on a long spree of winning domestic and continental trophies, just as Barcelona did under Pep Guardiola

Dejan Lovren wants Jurgen Klopp's to be held in similar regard to Pep Guardiola's , convinced they can leave a legacy that marks them out as an all-time great team.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, despite a remarkable haul of 97 points, Liverpool look destined to end their 30-year wait for the title this term.

The Reds are incredibly 22 points clear of defending champions after 25 matches, with Klopp's side only failing to win once so far in the league.

More teams

Not only are they on course to be crowned champions, they are still in the hunt for the and also the , a trophy they lifted in 2019.

Should they close out the season as emphatically as they have performed so far then records will tumble, but Lovren has warned their rivals that Liverpool will still be "greedy" for more in the future.

"I've been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took quite a while, two or three years to build everything up," Lovren told Sky Sports.

"Let's say, we clicked this year - maybe even last year - but we missed out by one point.

"Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [about] 20 trophies.

"Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played - not only for this year, but for many, many years.

"We are still hungry, still greedy and this is what makes us special to be honest.

Article continues below

"I think many other teams would go easy now with a 22-point lead, but we don't look at these 22 points. We are just focused game by game and this I think is the simplest way to be the best.

"It is a good experience also for the younger ones, to understand that even if you are on top you still need to work as hard as if you were in the middle of the table or in last position."

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to rock-bottom .