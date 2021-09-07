Lookman will grow and become a good player at Leicester City - Bent

The 23-year-old winger joined the Foxes on deadline day on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and has been backed to improve there

Marcus Bent has tipped Nigeria prospect Ademola Lookman to become an even better player at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Foxes on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during transfer deadline day after playing for Fulham last season.

At Fulham, he managed four goals in 35 appearances and according to Bent, who played for several clubs in the Premier League, including Leicester and Everton, the player will improve under the watchful eyes of manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Although Fulham didn’t do well last season, Lookman scored some goals. He is going into a team who are doing really well and playing good football,” Bent said as quoted by Football FanCast.

“Brendan is a good manager with good backroom staff.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a first-team player just yet but, learning from the players on the training ground and backroom staff, I think he will grow and become a good player.”

On signing for Leicester, Lookman, who has already turned out for England at U19, U20, and U21 level, told the club’s official website: “Most definitely, I’m delighted to be here.

“It’s a great honour to be at such a big and amazing club with such a huge history and a quality group of players.

“The facilities are incredible. It’s pretty mind-blowing and I just can’t wait to get to work here. I think the environment is very important for a player, so this is the right environment for me to work hard every single day and to help my craft be even better.

“I’m very, very excited to see the fans and to be in the stadium with a lot of fans. I’m just looking forward to playing out there with my new teammates and doing the best I can and hopefully getting lots of goals and assists for the team. I’ll try to help the team in any way.”

Lookman, who is eligible to feature for Nigeria at international level, joined a list of African players at Leicester, among them Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Patson Daka (Zambia), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Daniel Amartey (Ghana), and Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and is eligible for the national teams of both countries.