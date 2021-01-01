Lookman: Fulham star must strive for consistency – Former Everton midfielder Osman

The Nigerian winger has been advised on how to take his game to the next level by the 39-year-old

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has urged Fulham forward Ademola Lookman to strive for consistency.

The 23-year-old started his senior career with Charlton Athletic before joining the Goodison Park outfit in 2017 and went on to spend two seasons with the Premier League club.

The forward was, however, unable to establish himself with the Toffees, and in an effort to enjoy more game time he moved permanently to Germany, joining RB Leipzig.

The winger has made more than 15 appearances for the Red Bulls before moving on loan to Fulham last summer and has been in fine form.

Lookman has bagged four breathtaking goals and provided four assists in 30 Premier League games for the Cottagers this season.

Osman, however, believed the winger must be more consistent with his performances to boost his chances of being considered by top European clubs.

"When he joined Everton he was young and raw, his ability is unquestionable. He has such skill," Osman said on Premier League Productions.

"What he has lacked up until this point is consistency, I think you've started to see that more and more in his time this season at Fulham - he's started to get more end product.

"That's a chance that that club will take. Will they feel they can get more consistency out of him because if they can, then he's certainly a player that you want in your squad.

"He's somebody that can unlock the door of the opposition and they are quite hard to find."

Lookman will be expected to feature for the Craven Cottage outfit when they take on Burnley in their next league game on May 10.

The forward will hope to help his side end their miserable run of form in the encounter, having failed to win their last six games.

Article continues below

The unimpressive performances have seen them continue to struggle in the relegation zone after gathering only 27 points from 34 games.

Lookman remains eligible to represent the Nigeria national team, despite previously playing for England at youth level.

The forward will, however, be expected to heed Osman’s advice to boost his chances of getting a call-up for the three-time African champions.