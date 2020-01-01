Lookman: Fulham sign RB Leipzig winger on loan

The Anglo-Nigerian wideman has teamed up with the Cottagers as manager Scott Parker continues to strengthen his team for the 2020-21 campaign

Ademola Lookman has joined Premier League outfit on a season-long loan from , both clubs have confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old left and penned a five-year contract with the Red Bulls for a fee worth £22.5 million on July 25, 2019 after a successful loan at the German elite division side – where he scored five goals in 11 games.

💬 “After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have. He’s young and hungry and I’m young and hungry as well so it’s a good match.” - @Alookman_ 👀#TheMan pic.twitter.com/MzMxrAbG8x — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 30, 2020

However, he struggled to get first-team action under manager Julian Nagelsmann. In the 2019-20 season, the Anglo Nigerian featured in just 11 games, 10 of which were as a substitute.



The move to Craven Cottage provides the winger a chance of commanding regular action as Scott Parker’s men need to return to winning ways after a stuttering start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Fulham have lost all games so far this term and they currently sit at the base of ’s elite division log.

Lookman expressed his delight with his return to England while crediting manager Parker for his decision to join the London team.

“I’m glad to have it over the line and done now. I'm glad I can be here to help the team,” he told FFCtv. “After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have.

"He’s young and hungry and I’m young and hungry as well so it’s a good match.”

In the same vein, Fulham director of Fulham Tony Khan is excited with the capture of the Super Eagles prospect and feels he is a good addition to the Cottagers.

“I’m excited to announce the arrival of Ademola Lookman to Fulham Football Club on loan from RB Leipzig,” he said. “Ademola, in his young career, has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed in England’s 2017 Under-20 World Cup win, and we believe that he’s a very good addition to our squad! Come on Fulham!”

Born to Nigerian parents in London, Lookman was spotted by Charlton Athletic while playing for local side Waterloo, and joined the Addicks in 2014.

Thanks to his impressive performances, he was signed by in January 2017 for a deal worth up to £11 million for his services in January 2017.

On the international scene, the youngster is eligible to represent despite featuring for England at the U19, U20 and U21 level. He played a key role in the Three Lions’ triumph at the 2017 U20 Fifa World Cup where he scored a brace against and one goal against in the semi-finals.