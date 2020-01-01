'Look forward to achieving great success' - Morocco's Ait El-Haj on starting life at Zaragoza

The Atlas Lioness star has gone straight into training with the Spanish side after joining from Moroccan outfit ASFAR

international Hanane Ait El-Haj is excited after training with her new Zaragoza teammates for the first time on Thursday.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish side on a one-year contract with an option of an extension after leaving the Moroccan side ASFAR, where she celebrated league triumphs in four years.

The move to the Reto Iberdrola club saw the Raja d'Agadir-born former Najah de Souss and Nadi Baladi de Laayoune defender achieve her dreams of playing professional abroad for the first time.

El-Haj is one of the four Africans to join this summer after 's Peace Efih from Huelva, and Zambia's Racheal Nachula and Hellen Mubanga, from Green Buffaloes and Red Arrows.

Following her arrival in Zaragoza early this week, the Atlas Lioness swiftly underwent a successful coronavirus test before she was allowed to train with the team at Ebro Sports Park.

On Wednesday, upon her arrival in , El-Haj. penned her emotional farewell message to her former Moroccan side.

"The past four years have been amazing, winning the Throne Cup and the Championship four years in a row is not easy," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"I want to thank everyone at Asfar. For this, you have all played a part in my progression over the last years.

"I hope you are proud of that. at least I am proud to have worn the jersey of the best team in Morocco. It is time for me to take up new challenges.

"I continue my journey but I will always keep a part of you within me until we meet again."

As the second African to arrive at the Spanish club after Nigeria's Peace Efih, she took to social media to share her excitement.

"I am very happy about my new signing for Zaragoza where I wish and look forward to achieving great success," she said.

"Grateful at heart for this great opportunity and can’t wait to start this new adventure."