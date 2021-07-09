Lokonga set for Arsenal medical ahead of £18m move from Anderlecht

The Gunners have reached an agreement with the Belgian club over a transfer for the 21-year-old midfielder

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle worth up to £18 million ($25m) with Anderlecht for the transfer of Albert Lokonga.

The Gunners have been locked in talks with the Belgium club for weeks over the 21-year-old and have seen previous bids rejected.

But an agreement has now been reached, with the midfielder set to be given the green light to undergo his medical.

How much will Arsenal pay?

Arsenal have agreed an initial fee believed to be around £15m ($21m) for Lokonga.

That is a fee that will increase, however, due to several add-ons that will be included in the final deal.

In all, Arsenal are expected to pay close to £18m for the young midfielder, should those add-ons and bonuses be met.

What happens now?

Lokonga will soon undergo his medical ahead of his move to Arsenal.

It is understood that the medical will take place in Belgium to help get the transfer finalised in as quick a time as possible.

He will then travel to London, where he will have to go through a period of isolation due to Covid regulations.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that Lokonga could fly direct to Scotland to play a part in Arsenal’s five-day training camp which gets under way on Monday, but Goal has been told that is not the case.

Arsenal are hopeful, however, that the deal could be finalised ahead of the club’s week-long stay in America for the Florida Cup.

What’s happening with Tavares?

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has been in London since Friday ahead of his £8m transfer from Benfica.

He had his medical in Portugal before travelling to England and Arsenal are hopeful of being able to confirm his move soon.

Tavares has been in isolation since arriving last week, but Arsenal are hoping he will be able to play a part in next week’s training camp in Scotland.

