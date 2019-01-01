Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi: We have put our experience in Lagos behind us

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Pride of Benue striker says they have taken their minds off the disappointing outing in the NPFL play-offs

striker Sikiru Alimi has declared that he and his teammates have put behind them the disappointing campaign at the recent Professional Football League ( ) Super Six.

Despite being touted as one of the favourites in the championship play-offs, the Pride of Benue let many down with their fifth-place finish in Lagos.

While Alimi is pained that his team failed to mount a good challenge in their title defense, the striker says they have shifted focus to the Federation Cup and they are hopeful of going all the way in the competition.

“The Super Six is gone now and we have put our experience in Lagos behind us,” Alimi told Goal

“We lost the league title but it is important that we get ourselves together again so we can fight for the Federation Cup and get back on the continent”

Lobi are billed to face Enugu in the pick of the Round of 32 fixtures and for Alimi, it will definitely be an interesting encounter.

“It won't be an easy ride for both sides, because it is a battle between two powerful giants, it would be a nice game nevertheless that I can assure,” Alimi added.

After failing to beat Lobi Stars in the last three seasons, the Flying Antelopes - who are the defending champions in the Federation Cup - broke the jinx in Lagos with a 1-0 win during the Super Six.