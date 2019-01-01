Lloris blames all France stars for collapse against Turkey

The captain and goalkeeper urged his team-mates to reflect on their underwhelming display in the 2-0 loss in Euro 2020 qualifying

captain Hugo Lloris wants every player to examine the role they played in letting beat the world champions.

Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under both scored in the first-half in Konya on Saturday as France's European Championship qualifying campaign was hit by a jarring 2-0 defeat.

Les Bleus were at full strength, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks, but they failed to register a single shot on target in a game for the first time in the last 10 years.

After a poor collective display from the World Cup winners, goalkeeper Lloris says the France players should consider what more they could have contributed.

"We've no excuse," Lloris said. "I think there's nobody to blame more than any other. We should all feel responsible for this defeat.

"The only thing we can think about is there are seven games in front of us. We're used to complicated qualifying campaigns and this will be the case again."

goalkeeper Lloris was quoted by L'Equipe as adding: "When I say that everyone should feel responsible, I hope that everyone asks questions of themselves, whatever their status in the team, whatever their age."

The 32-year-old was not the only figure to remind his team-mates that they must reflect on their terrible display, as coach Didier Deschamps admitted his side were given "a good slap" by Turkey.

He added: “When there is a collective performance like this, there is nothing positive to retain. We did not play our game against a team that played as they like, and we were not present.

"If we play with no intentions, even though we are world champions, this is what happens."

France are now second in Group H with six points from three games, while Turkey lead the group with a perfect record.

Deschamps' team are back in action on Tuesday when they visit Andorra, while Turkey are away to third-placed on the same day.