Liverpool manager Klopp gives Thiago injury update ahead of Sheffield United clash

The Spaniard remains a doubt for the Blades game but the Reds boss is keeping an open mind until after he is assessed in training

manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out summer acquisition Thiago Alcantara for Saturday's Premier League match-up with , with the international to be assessed during training on Friday.

Thiago was on the receiving end of a bad challenge from 's Richarlison in last weekend's Merseyside derby, with the Brazilian being shown a straight red card for dangerous play towards the end of the match.

Richarlison was quick to issue an apology to the highly-rated playmaker, who now looks as though his issue might not be as bad as first feared and could well make the squad to face Chris Wilder's Blades at Anfield.

“I don't know,” Klopp began, addressing a question regarding the fitness of both Thiago and sidelined centre-back Joel Matip. “We have training after the press conference and then we will see who is out. I don't want to rule anyone out until somebody tells me different.”

As one might expect, questions were asked of long-term absentee Virgil van Dijk, who was also a victim of a rash challenge in the Merseyside derby - Jordan Pickford having clattered into the defender and forcing him to have to undergo surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

“I can understand that people are interested in Virgil,” Klopp said. “But he's okay – it doesn't make sense to give a schedule [on his return] every day. Surgery will happen at the appropriate time.

“Recovery will take time. All people are different so I can't say [when he'll be back]. Everyone copes differently so there is no need for [constant updates].”

Turning attentions back to who could be in line to make the squad, the German went on: “Apart from [Alex] Ox[lade-Chamberlain] and Virg and maybe Kostas [Tsimikas], we'll have to see.

“We have a lot of discussions with the medical department and we do what makes sense. With the games we have, if someone is out for two weeks that could mean five games. So I don't know – the boys who played against are all fine.”

Liverpool currently trail league leaders by three points, with the Toffees set to face away at St Mary's on Sunday.