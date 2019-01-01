Liverpool's Salah continues fine run at Anfield with Manchester City goal

The Egyptian winger enjoys a fine goalscoring run when he plays on home ground

forward Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 52 goals at Anfield, after doubling their lead against .

Seven minutes after Fabinho's opener for Jurgen Klopp's side, Salah turned Andy Robertson's cross to the back of the net with his header.

Since his move to the Premier League in 2017, Salah has contributed 38 goals and 14 assists in 44 league games he has played at Anfield.

52 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 52 goals in just 44 Premier League appearances at Anfield for Liverpool (38 goals, 14 assists). Phenomenal. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/Y1lmpcJXSz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 10, 2019

The effort stretched the international's tally to six Premier League goals this term.