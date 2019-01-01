Liverpool's Sadio Mane respects all Club World Cup teams

The Senegalese forward is looking forward to lifting the intercontinental crown which the Reds have never won before

Sadio Mane has stated he is eager to win the Fifa Club World Cup, calling it a great moment should it happen.

The Reds, by virtue of winning the , will take on other continental club champions from across the globe, starting from the semi-finals on December 18.

This will be the Merseyside outfit's first appearance in the tournament since 2005 when they reached the final, but lost 1-0 to Sao Paolo in Yokohama

"That [winning the Club World Cup] will be massive and really, really big for us personally as players, the club and the fans, which is a great thing for everyone, and we’re looking forward to it," Mane told Fifa website.

Mane respects the fact he is coming up against teams that have won their own version of the Champions League, which makes it much tougher for .

"I think all of those teams are very good, for sure, and that’s why they won the Champions League in different continents and it’s always exciting to play against the best teams in the world all the time," the 27-year old continued.

"We know they’re going to be really tough games, but like I said, we expect this kind of game. We’ll take on the challenge positively and try to beat them."