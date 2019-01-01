Liverpool's Ojo set for permanent Rangers move

The Gers are looking to secure permanent transfer of the 22-year-old Anglo-Nigeria, following his impressive form so far

Scottish Premiership side have started the discussion on signing Sheyi Ojo permanently from .

According to Football Insider, the club have talked internally about securing the forward on a permanent basis.

Ojo has been turning heads since teaming up with the Ibrox Stadium outfit on loan from Premier League club Liverpool in the summer.

The Anglo- , who spent last season with side , where he failed to impress, has turned around his misfortune, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances since his arrival at Ibrox.

Rangers will be expected to part with a huge sum of money to land the 22-year-old, who has a long-term deal with the Reds.

Ojo has been with Liverpool since November 2015 but has failed to break into the first-team, featuring only in 10 games since his signing.

In an effort to gather experience and enjoy more playing time, the forward spent time on loan with Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and before joining Reims at the start of last season.

Article continues below

Ojo will hope to make an impactful showing when Rangers take on Hearts in their next league game on Sunday.