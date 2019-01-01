Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne set for Bournemouth loan move

The England international has made just one Premier League start this season and is now set to spend the rest of the campaign with the Cherries

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is set to join Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Goal understands that the England international is eager to move in search of regular first-team football, and that the Reds are ready to sanction his departure.

Clyne has started just one Premier League game this season, though he performed admirably against Manchester United, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly established, and James Milner having shown he can fill in ably at right-back this season, Jurgen Klopp is willing to let the 27-year-old leave.

The former Southampton man was plagued by injuries last season, making just five appearances in total. A host of Premier League clubs, including Cardiff City, had expressed an interest in signing Clyne, but it is Bournemouth who have won the race.

Liverpool also expect striker Dominic Solanke to leave this month, with Brighton and an as-yet-unnamed second club keen on a permanent deal for the once-capped England international.

Youngster Rafa Camacho is also the subject of loan interest, with Sporting CP keen on signing the 18-year-old on a short-term deal.