Liverpool's Mohamed Salah explains how his dad helped him become a superstar

The 26-year-old recently added the BBC Africa Player of the Year award to his collections following his impressive showing for his club and country

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has explained how his dad helped him to become a superstar by teaching him the importance of making sacrifices.

The forward stated that his father Salah Ghaly ensured he went for training while he was a teenager despite the distance, which he often complained about.

The sacrifice is now paying off as the Egypt international was recently named the BBC African Player of the Year for the second time in a row following his impressive form for the Reds and he remains grateful to the man who put him on the path of greatness.

“I would complain that I didn't want to travel [the four hours] to training,” Salah told GQ Middle East, per Echo.

“But he stood by me and told me that all great players go through this. The price for him was very high, and I'll never forget the role he played in my career.”

Salah who started his career with El Mokawloon revealed how he was determined to utilise the opportunity afforded him after signing his first professional contract.

“In that period, I decided that I must become a professional footballer,” he continued.

“It was an opportunity I wasn't going to waste. That was one of my first big decisions: don't let this slip from your hands.”

After leaving El Mokawloon, the forward moved to Europe to join Basel before spells at Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and now Liverpool.

In his debut campaign with the Reds, he scored 44 goals and this season he has 13 goals in all competitions, including his ten in the Premier League.

He will hope to add to the tally when Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.