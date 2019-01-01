Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah admits this season is ‘more difficult’

Although the 26-year-old sits atop the goalscoring chart in the division, he has acknowledged battling more challenges

attacker Mohamed Salah has admitted that the 2018/19 season is ‘more difficult’ for him than last term.

The international racked up 44 goals for the Reds in his debut campaign, winning a number of laurels in the process including the Golden Boot, the PFA Player of the Year among other individual awards.

The former man who struggled at the beginning of the season has now scored 20 goals in all competitions, including his 17 in the English top-flight which ranked him as the top scorer in the division.

And while comparing last term with the current season, the forward stated that he is now a target for opposing sides following his imperious performance last campaign.

“Probably this season is more difficult than last season because everyone knows Mo Salah, and more than one player [are now trying to tackle me] when I have the ball,” Salah told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“This season is much more difficult for me than last season, but I think there is misunderstanding for the people because they always judge you in one way [goals scored].

“Honestly, I don’t care too much because at the end of the day I am trying to help the team win games and I am still top scorer in the Premier League so I’m happy about that.”

Salah will hope to help Liverpool return to the summit of the log on Sunday when they take on at Old Trafford.