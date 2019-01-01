Liverpool's Mane deserves Ballon d’Or more than PSG's Mbappe – Diouf

The Senegal legend has picked his countryman as one of his three favourites to win the individual award and urged Mbappe to leave Ligue 1

forward Sadio Mane deserves the 2019 Ballon d’Or more than PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, according to El-Hadji Diouf.

Diouf chose his compatriot, who has been a shining light in Liverpool’s frontline, alongside ’s Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk has his top three favourites for the prestigious honour.

Last season, Mane helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Uefa and guided them to a second-place finish in the Premier League, where he shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring 22 goals.

Diouf, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, believes Mbappe must leave to bolster his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, even though he finished fourth in the voting last year after France’s 2018 World Cup triumph.

"I think Sadio Mane had a better year than Kylian Mbappe. He deserves the Ballon d'Or more from a personal and collective point of view," " Diouf told Le Parisien.

"We cannot compare and the Premier League. For me, it would be Messi, [Virgil] van Dijk and Mane, because of the league where they evolve.

"You know that to win the Ballon d'Or, you have to leave France.”

The former Wanderers and Liverpool forward recalled the only player to have clinched the award while playing in the French top-flight and urged Mbappe who scored a hat-trick in PSG’s 5-0 rout of on Tuesday to seek challenges abroad.

"The only player who managed to win it by being in Ligue 1 is Jean-Pierre Papin. And he played in a team that reached the final of the Champions League [the 1990-91 European Cup]," he continued.

"You can lose the final and win the Ballon d'Or, but you cannot if you are eliminated in the Round of 16.

"He can win the Ballon d'Or at least five times because he is so young and has talent. But he has to go to an institution."