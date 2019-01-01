Liverpool’s Keita matches personal-best goal return against Monterrey

Thanks to his goal against Los Albiazules, the midfielder has equaled his best goal return for the Reds

Naby Keita has matched his personal-best goal return of three goals for during Wednesday’s Club World Cup game against Monterrey.

The Guinean made good use of Mohamed Salah’s pass to put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead after 11 minutes.

11' - Brilliant reverse through ball from Salah splits the defence open and Keita finishes well. GREAT goal!!



[0-1]#ClubWC | #MONLIV https://t.co/zTqgAe0dlb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019

However, the lead lasted for two minutes after Ramiro Mori levelled matters for the Mexicans from close range as scores stood at 1-1 at half-time.

💯 What a way to reach a big milestone!



🙌 Rogelio Funes Mori's goal was his 100th for Monterrey #ClubWC | @Rayados pic.twitter.com/s3oTjJo0qR — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 18, 2019

Keita has now scored three times in his last four games for the reigning European champions to equal his best goal return for Liverpool.

3 - Naby Keïta has scored as many goals in his last three matches for Liverpool in all competitions (three) as he managed in his first 41 appearances for the Reds. Flurry. pic.twitter.com/uepPmVUTE4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2019

He was on target thrice in his debut season following his move to from .

Victory for Klopp’s side will see them in the final where the face ’s Flamengo for the top prize.

The Reds will be hoping that there are many goals from the 24-year-old to come.

He has been tipped for big things since bursting onto the scene as an exciting teenager at FC Istres.