‘Liverpool’s class of 2019-20 can join the greats’ – Aldridge sees benefits to historic Club World Cup bid

The former Reds striker is hoping to see global glory secured in Qatar before a return to domestic action sees the Premier League title wrapped up

Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2019-20 boasts the potential to stand alongside “the great sides in ’s illustrious history”, says John Aldridge, with another trophy up for grabs at the Club World Cup.

The Reds are back in contention for major honours after previously savouring and UEFA Super Cup successes in 2019.

A meeting with Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo will be taken in on Saturday for the right to be called the best club side on the planet.

There is also a chance to make history in that contest, with Liverpool having never before claimed FIFA’s global crown.

Aldridge expects that to give Klopp and his troops added motivation, with the opportunity to land more silverware setting the Reds up nicely for an ongoing bid for Premier League title glory once back on home soil.

The former Liverpool striker told the Irish Independent: “Klopp is the kind of guy who goes all-in when he sets his sights on a goal and he wants to win this FIFA competition.

“The traditionalist in me thinks I’d rather see Liverpool at Wembley in February, winning another trophy rather than playing in a tournament that is a little bit of a mystery out in , but this is a trophy the club has not won before and they should aim to add it to the long list of successes.

“Winning the Premier League and getting this 30-year wait for the trophy off their backs has to be the priority in 2020 and with a ten-point lead established at the top of the table after their remarkable start to the season, Liverpool need to finish the job off in a professional manner.

“So, while it’s easy to be sceptical about a tournament played at a strange time of the year in an unfamiliar part of the world, Klopp has to find the positives in the hand he has been dealt.

“Whatever anyone says, the title race is not over with 63 points still to play for in the second half of the season and a couple of defeats or injuries to key players could derail Liverpool, with tricky games against Leicester and on the horizon over the Christmas period.

“As we saw once again in the 2-0 win against on Saturday, Liverpool are pulling clear at the top of the Premier League without firing on all cylinders and a slip-up or two will be inevitable unless they find top gear in a period of the season when the games come at a rapid pace.

“The title of World Champions would be nice to add to their list of accomplishments in a year that has seen them convert their promise into real success with the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup wins.

“A sixth European title confirmed that Klopp’s team are already assured of a place in the club’s folklore and if they can add FIFA World Club Cup and Premier League glory to their list of achievements, they will be right up there with the great sides in Liverpool’s illustrious history.”

Liverpool will be back in domestic action on Boxing Day when they travel to Leicester, with the Foxes hoping to have closed the gap at the top by then after taking in a crunch clash with defending champions on Saturday.