Liverpool vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds will be desperate to head into the new year as league leaders and continuing their winning habit will ensure they do so

Liverpool will be hoping to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United at Anfield on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp's side enjoy a four-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

A 2-0 triumph over Wolves last time out brought the Reds' tally of successive wins to six and they will be keen to carry that form into the new year.

Visitors Newcastle meanwhile are struggling at the other end of the table as they linger perilously close to the drop zone.

Game Liverpool vs Newcastle United Date Wednesday, December 26 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being shown live on TV or being streamed live online, but it can be followed live on Goal here. Highlights will be available on BBC.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Clyne, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Moreno, Matip Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Solanke

With so many games coming in quick succession, Klopp is likely to make some changes, but he would be unwise to rush back those returning from injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have both recovered from injuries and are available to play. However, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain sidelined, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.

Potential Liverpool starting XI : Alisson; Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Shaqiri, Firmino.

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Elliot, Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, LeJeune, Yedlin Midfielders Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Longstaff Forwards Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu, Roberts

Ki Sung-Yeung is on international duty with South Korea so is out of contention, while Ciaran Clark and Florian LeJeune are sidelined through injury.

Rafa Benitez will be monitoring the fitness of former Red Jonjo Shelvey closely and the England international could potentially feature.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Ritchie, Yedlin, Diame, Kenedy, Atsu; Rondon, Perez.

Match Preview

Having moved clear of Man City at the summit of the table, Liverpool fans are beginning to dream of an end to a league title drought that stretches back nearly three decades to 1990.

The Reds remain the only unbeaten team in the division this season and they boast the meanest defence, with just seven goals conceded in 18 games thus far.

Nevertheless, Klopp has emphasised the need for focus, declaring that a number of contenders are still in the mix for the title.

"A lot of teams are in whatever you call the title race," the Liverpool boss told a pre-match press conference.

"And that's the only difference to last season, when no-one was in at this time [due to City's dominance]. That's good for all supporters."

Indeed, while fans may lose the run of themselves with thoughts of a Premier League triumph, the German coach cannot afford to get carried away, considering what is on the horizon.

They play Arsenal three days after the clash with the Magpies and, three days after that, they face a trip to the Etihad where they will lock horns with Pep Guardiola's City.