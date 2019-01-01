Liverpool vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

English football's new premier rivalry sees its newest instalment in the Community Shield, with both sides looking to make a serious statement

Hostilities between and will resume on Sunday as the champions of Europe face off against the champions of in the Community Shield.

City's haul of trophies and unprecedented tally of Premier League points in the last two seasons sees them start as English football's unquestioned dominant force, but Liverpool are ready to crank up the pressure once again after last year's breathless title race.

Neither manager will want to lose an early battle, neither team wanting to cede any momentum before the league season starts next weekend. Far from a friendly, who will come out on top?

Game Liverpool vs Manchester City Date Sunday, August 4 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET Stream (US) ESPN+

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, or listened to on SiriusXM FC.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultra HD, and available to stream on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultra HD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Clyne, Hoever, Van den Berg, Phillips Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wilson, Jones, Kent, Elliott, Chirivella, Ejaria Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster, Awoniyi

Sadio Mane will be unavailable for selection after his late return following the , where he helped to second place.

Mohamed Salah returned to training earlier this week alongside pair Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who won the Copa America over the summer. Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri both return from injuries.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Wilson.

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Grimshaw Defenders Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Danilo, Angelino, Mendy Midfielders De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, B. Silva, Rodri, Foden, Zinchenko Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez

City's Brazilian pair of Ederson and Fernandinho could be missing as they return late from the Copa America alongside Riyad Mahrez, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with .

Pep Guardiola has something of a headache at the back with Aymeric Laporte expected to miss out, Benjamin Mendy still out and Danilo seemingly in talks with .

There could be first City starts, then, for new signings Rodri and Angelino. Leroy Sane has travelled with the squad amid rumours linking him with .

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Bravo; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Angelino; Rodri, D. Silva, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City are 19/20 favourites to win this match with bet365. Liverpool to win or a draw are both available at 29/10.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Despite the build-up, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down the significance of this fixture - though he doesn't believe it should be treated as a friendly.

During his time at , Klopp beat Guardiola's Bayern Munich side twice in 's answer to this fixture, the DFL-Supercup - won again by Dortmund on Saturday night.

But Bayern's supremacy in the during this time was unquestioned. Liverpool are desperate to make sure history doesn't repeat itself in the Premier League.

"We won the Super Cup, but Pep won the league in these times," he said. "It obviously didn't help us or harm them because it was just a game.

"It's one game and games are always influential but how much depends on the people involved. We try to get confidence and to use it. If not, then we have to deal with it and learn from it. That's the situation."

"The champions are the favourite. They lost [Vincent] Kompany and probably another one and they maybe do something, so they are still pretty consistent in the squad as well, a good age group as well, experienced. They are the clear favourite. How could we be favourite?"

City drew some derisive comments from other fans last season after referring to themselves as the 'Fourmidables', including their Community Shield win over alongside their historic domestic treble.

Article continues below

However unusual, the fact remains that City won every trophy available to them on home soil. Guardiola isn't a man who will accept his side taking their foot off the accelerator, even in a game with such a fluid definition of significance as this one.

New signing Rodri has been likened to Guardiola's old Barcelona lynchpin Sergio Busquets, but perhaps more significant is the return of Kevin De Bruyne. He wants to make up for lost time after missing a significant portion of City's games last season.

“It’s always important because it’s a trophy you can win and it sets the standard for the whole year," the Belgian said. “You want to set the standard from the beginning.”