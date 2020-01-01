Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

will host at Anfield in the second leg of their last 16 tie hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

The defending European champions fell to defeat away at the Wanda Metropolitano, which means that they must win the return leg on home turf if they wish to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Saul Niguez's fourth-minute goal in Madrid stunned the Reds, who must now hope that the home support of Anfield will be on their side as they look to mount a vital comeback.

Atletico Madrid would make matters even more complicated if they were to score an away goal.

Of course, Liverpool have been in this situation before when they've found themselves in an uncompromising position heading into the second leg – namely last season's historic 4-0 semi-final comeback performance against .

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and

Game Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Date Thursday, March 12 Time 03:00 am ICT / 04:00 am SGT Venue Anfield Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

Liverpool team news and injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Fabinho, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi

Alisson has been ruled out with a hip injury and is not expected to be back with the squad until April.

Andy Robertson missed out on the win against Bournemouth with a minor knock, though is expected to be included in Wednesday's squad. Jordan Henderson has returned to full training after missing four games due to a hamstring issue.

Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are both long-term injury absentees with a knee and calf problem respectively.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Atletico Madrid team news and injuries

Position Atletico Madrid squad Goalkeepers Oblak, Adan Defenders Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko Midfielders Thomas, Koke, Niguez, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco Forwards Felix, Morata, Correa, Costa, Saponjic

Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are both doubts with thigh injuries.

Predicted Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Costa

Match Preview

Although definite underdogs when the draw was made, Diego Simeone’s team looks in a strong position to progress following their slightly surprising victory in the first leg.

Indeed, the Reds have been fairly unconvincing since the 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital, losing two of their four subsequent matches and failing to keep a clean sheet in all four.

Having scored six times in their three games since the first leg, Atletico may back themselves to put the tie beyond doubt by grabbing a priceless away goal on Merseyside.