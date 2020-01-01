Liverpool told two January deals will see them ‘run away’ with title as McManaman sets transfer target

The former Reds star wants to see Jurgen Klopp dip into the winter recruitment market and bolster his ranks with defensive additions

will “run away” with the Premier League title again if they buy two central defenders in the January transfer window, says Steve McManaman.

Jurgen Klopp continues to play his cards close to his chest when it comes to winter recruitment plans.

Many have called for more cash to be splashed at Anfield, with an unfortunate run of injuries leaving the defending champions short in important areas.

More teams

Liverpool have, however, been looking in-house for inspiration, with Fabinho stepping back from a midfield berth while academy graduates Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams see unexpected game time.

It may be that faith is retained in that approach, allowing Klopp to steer clear of a market that is notoriously difficult to find value in.

McManaman, though, believes that more investment will allow the Reds to surge clear of the chasing pack, with proven cover required for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The former Liverpool winger told Amazon Prime when asked whether he expects a tight race for domestic supremacy this season: “I think it depends what kind of financial power other teams have got.

“If Liverpool go in and buy two central defenders I think they would run away with it. If they don’t it could be nip and tuck, it could be a lot closer. You’d expect teams to improve and put runs together.

“I’d love Liverpool to strengthen well, get Thiago back, and suddenly they’d get some real good form and run clear.

“We know Liverpool have got defensive problems, we know that Joel Matip looks like his injury will keep him out for a certain period of time.

“There’s talk that they will not go into the transfer market. Liverpool fans are desperate for Jurgen Klopp to go into the transfer market.

Article continues below

“They need to bring a defender in if they’re going to sustain their challenge and reach a level of consistency to pull away from these sides.”

Liverpool had no defensive concerns in their most recent outing, as they shut out Newcastle to claim another clean sheet.

Klopp’s men were, however, unable to make the most of opportunities that came their way at the opposite end of the field and remain just three points clear at the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.