Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City

The Reds can move 10 points clear of Pep Guardiola's champions with a win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday

It promises to be an epic evening.

Premier League leaders Liverpool take on league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where victory for either side could prove crucial.

The Reds head into the game with a healthy advantage over Pep Guardiola's team at the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp's men are seven points clear, and if they avoid defeat on Thursday night then they really will fancy their chances of ending their long wait for a league title.

The sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield back in October, on a day when Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty. How vital that looks now, with City knowing a loss at the Etihad could spell the end of their title chances.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will assess the fitness of James Milner, who missed the wins over Newcastle and Arsenal with a hamstring issue.

Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) are still out.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

The big question is just how daring will Jurgen Klopp be with his team selection?

He has opted for a 4-2-3-1 in his last two games, with the result being six points, nine goals but, at times, a rather open look to his side.

Will he risk the same against City? The likelihood is that he may revert to a 4-3-3, beefing up his midfield with Jordan Henderson. An alternative would be to stick with the 4-2-3-1 but with Naby Keita playing as a left-sided midfielder instead of Xherdan Shaqiri from the right.

The rest of the side, really, picks itself.

Manchester City team news

City have concerns over both Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the win over Southampton through injury.

Fabian Delph is suspended following his red card at Leicester, while Benjamin Mendy is injured meaning either Danilo or Oleksandr Zinchenko will play at left back.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, kick off 8pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

