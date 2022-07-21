Liverpool's £64m new boy Nunez scores FOUR as Reds rout RB Leipzig in pre-season clash

The Uruguayan showed off his predatory instincts in the second half

Darwin Nunez scored four goals during Liverpool's rout of RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night. The £64 million ($77m) summer signing shone after coming off the bench in the second half.

Mohamed Salah also got in on the act as Liverpool made it two wins out of three in pre-season, but Nunez stole all the headlines after opening his scoring account following his big-money summer move from Benfica.

Nunez nets four goals on first Liverpool start

Nunez was guilty of missing clear chances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, with some fans subsequently labelling him a "flop" on social media.

The Uruguayan has issued the perfect response to his critics with a clinical display against Leipzig, with his first goal for the Reds coming from the penalty spot.

The 23-year-old showed excellent composure to finish after being played in by Trent Alexander-Arnold for his second, and completed his hat-trick after tapping home a Harvey Elliott cross from close range.

Time to enjoy @Darwinn99's first-ever hat-trick for the Reds ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/vztvgVwHzx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

Liverpool's new No.9 wasn't done after that, however, as he added a fourth in the 90th minute with a curling low shot that left the Leipzig goalkeeper with his head in his hands once again.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will now look ahead to their next friendly outing against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.

Nunez and Co have a Community Shield final clash with Manchester City to prepare for three days later - while their 2022-23 Premier League opener against Fulham is scheduled for August 6.