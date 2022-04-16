Liverpool reach first FA Cup final for a decade after seeing off dramatic Manchester City fightback
Andrew Steel
Getty
Liverpool are into the FA Cup final for the first time in a decade after a dominant first-half performance proved enough to stave off a subsequent Manchester City fightback at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semi-final.
A double for Sadio Mane, coupled with Ibrahima Konate's finish, ensured a three-goal lead at the break for Jurgen Klopp's side under the north London sunshine, setting up what looked to be a comfortable cruise to the final whistle at first glance.
But a quickfire response after the interval from Jack Grealish, coupled with Bernardo Silva's injury-time strike, set up a frantic finale as Pep Guardiola's Citizens came up just shy against their Premier League title rivals in a thrilling encounter.
