‘Liverpool not ready for party hats just yet’ – Robertson aware that title race is far from over

Many have already crowned the Reds as Premier League champions for 2020, but those at Anfield are looking to keep celebrations on hold

will not be breaking out “party hats” just yet, says Andy Robertson, with the Reds refusing to get caught up in the Premier League title hype which their remarkable form continues to generate.

Halfway through their 2019-20 campaign, the Reds have established a commanding lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will get the chance to pull 13 points clear again when they take in a home date with on Thursday.

Opening a new year in style is the intention of all concerned at Anfield, with a first top-flight crown in 30 years now very much up grabs.

Robertson, though, is aware that there is much work to done before another trophy is added to the cabinet, with Liverpool’s playing and coaching staff eager to avoid any bold predictions.

The international told talkSPORT: “We’re happy with the position we are in just now.

“I’m sure Liverpool fans would love us to come out and say, ‘get your party hats on’ and all that, but for us we have still got half a season to go.

“We have to go into every game believing we can win it, and if we do that, we will win the league.

“But we know it’s not as easy as that and as each game passes every team will want to beat us more.

“Everyone wants to beat us that wee bit more. Everyone wants be the first team to beat us this season, everyone wants to be the ones which stops Liverpool winning the league.

“That is the stuff that we face and it is stuff that so far we have dealt with very well but for us it’s far too long for us to think about being crowned champions.”

Liverpool appear to have all of the pieces in place to secure domestic dominance for the first time in three decades.

A star-studded squad have displayed stunning consistency over recent months, while Klopp is considered to be one of the best bosses in the business.

Robertson added on a German tactician: “He’s like the father figure of Melwood.

“To us he is more than a manager. Of course he sets up the team and gives the tactics. Players who aren’t playing won’t be happy at times and that is natural but the way he comes across and explains it – it makes it that bit easier.

Article continues below

“If you ever need anything he is there for you. That is why we all look up to him like a father figure. We’re away from our families a lot and he’s the one who drives us all forward and that is so important to have.

“I’ve been lucky to have some great managers on my way up, but for me he is the tip of it.

“He has the whole package and that’s why he is such a successful manager.”