‘Liverpool missed a trick not getting Werner’ – Klopp also needs another centre-half, claims Crouch

The former Reds striker believes added firepower is required at Anfield and would also like to see defensive reinforcements brought in

“missed a trick not getting Timo Werner” and need to add another centre-half to their ranks after seeing issues at the back exposed against Leeds, says Peter Crouch.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the current transfer window.

Greece international Kostas Tsimikas has been added to their ranks, but he was drafted in to provide back-up to first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

Various other targets have been mooted, but no deals have been done.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to be leading the chase for international striker Werner at one stage, but no approach was made and he ended up heading to Chelsea.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Klopp has remained coy on that pursuit, though, and appears to be in no position to push an agreement over the line.

Crouch feels the defending Premier League champions need to be bolstering their squad before the next deadline passes.

He feels greater depth is required across the board, from back to front, with it possible that complacency could set in for a side that have enjoyed so much success over the last two years.

“It's never a bad thing to bring in new players to freshen things up,” former Reds striker Crouch told the Daily Mail.

“Liverpool are still my idea of champions and their squad is fantastic but there are always areas that need some investment.

“I looked at the defence against Leeds. They have got three great players in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip but I believe they could do with another addition there, as I wouldn't want to see Fabinho used as the fourth-choice central defender.

“Look at the second goal they conceded, to Patrick Bamford. It was a rare mistake by Van Dijk that had a hint of complacency about it.

“Does he make the same mistake if Liverpool have signed a central defender this summer and pressure is being applied to his place? Competition raises your standards by an extra one or two per cent.

“There are only so many times Mohamed Salah, who bailed out his team, and Sadio Mane can produce heroics.

“Adding another midfielder — such as 's Thiago Alcantara — or back-up striker would be welcomed. I have a feeling they missed a trick not getting Timo Werner.”

Liverpool did edge out Leeds in their opening fixture of 2020-21, with talismanic forward Salah netting a hat-trick, but Klopp’s side were far from convincing in a 4-3 win and will be aware that they need to raise their game again in order to avoid being knocked from the loftiest of perches.