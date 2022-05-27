The former Tottenham stopper believes Jurgen Klopp might overlook the former Cameroon international against Los Blancos and select the Mali-descent

Joel Matip is likely to be dropped by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp in the Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid in favour of Ibrahima Konate, according to ex-England shot-stopper Paul Robinson.

Matip and Konate played in the final Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers when the Merseyside outfit secured a 3-1 win.

Virgil van Dijk is fit to return to the starting XI against the La Liga champions this weekend, and the former Tottenham goalkeeper has given his views on who might partner the Dutchman in the Reds defence.

"Neither Matip nor Konate played well against Wolves at the weekend," Robinson told Football Insider.

"But whoever plays alongside Van Dijk improves. He is a top-class player and a leader. It is not an issue that’s for sure. They could go with Matip or Konate.

"I think Jurgen Klopp will go for Konate though. They have a good relationship together. They have worked well together in the Champions League this season.

"The important thing is that Van Dijk is fit. The other two are good players but they are not at the level of Van Dijk.

"It doesn’t matter who the manager selects alongside Van Dijk. It’s irrelevant."

The Reds and Los Blancos will be battling for the elite European trophy on Saturday at Stade de France.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final when Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Klopp also commented on the impact of that loss.

"[It] was a harsh night for us. It was really tough to take," the German tactician told the club's website.

"The circumstances, the way we conceded the goals, the injury of [Mohamed Salah] of course, a lot of things happened that night.

"We came there a little bit on three wheels if that makes sense. We had a long season as well – that's how it always is when you play a Champions League final.

"Players came back just in time to make it for the final, so when we had to change we couldn't replace Mo [Salah] one to one, so that was the story of that Champions League year."

Article continues below

Klopp has further insisted he will not be aiming to avenge the loss on Saturday.

"I don't believe in revenge. I understand it as well, it's just I don't think revenge is a fantastic idea. I understand it, but I am not sure it is the right thing to do," he concluded.