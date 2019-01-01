Liverpool looking to extend Klopp's contract - agent

After guiding the Reds to a sixth European success, it is no surprise the Anfield outfit are keen to offer their manager a new deal

The agent of Jurgen Klopp, Marc Kosicke, has claimed are keen to tie the German down to a new contract at the club.

Klopp joined the Reds in 2015 and in just four seasons has transformed Liverpool into one of Europe’s top sides.

The Merseysiders rounded off a superb campaign in 2018-19 by winning the Champions League, after amassing a club-record points tally in the Premier League.

Given his superb job at Liverpool, and previously with his hugely successful spells at and , Klopp has unsurprisingly been linked with some of football’s top jobs recently, not least the German national team position.

While Kosicke admitted that Klopp could one day be interested in taking charge of Die Mannschaft, he claimed the Liverpool boss has no desire to leave the Reds any time soon.

“Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that [job], this is an option for him,” Kosicke told German outlet Welt.

However, he added that Klopp has no plans to leave the Reds before his current deal expires in 2022.

“Liverpool would even like to extend it,” he added.

“[Jurgen] felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the ], what a great club Liverpool is, and that he is in the right place at the right time.”

Kosicke also implied that Liverpool would not allow another side to speak with their current boss, no matter how much money was offered for his services.

“Jurgen is currently not affordable,” he said. “But it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway. How is this going to work for a coach who has increased the club's value from nearly £900 million to just under £2.8 billion? That is not how it works.”

As for Klopp’s immediate interests, he will no doubt already be planning for the 2019-20 campaign, with certain members of the first-team squad already reporting back for pre-season training.

The 52-year-old has made precious few signings so far this transfer window, with their only addition to date being youngster Sepp van den Berg.