Liverpool interested in Villarreal winger Danjuma but unlikely to make a move this summer

Liverpool are interested in signing Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma but are unlikely to make a bid for him this summer.

The Netherlands international has excelled in Spain since joining from Bournemouth last year.

Danjuma has scored 13 goals across 28 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League this season, registering four assists along the way.

What do we know?

The 25-year-old's bright performances for the Spanish side have caught the attention of the Anfield club.

GOAL and Spox can confirm The Reds see Danjuma as a possible successor to Sadio Mane, who could leave for free in summer 2023 if he does not extend his current contract.

If Mane does end up departing the club next year, they could sanction a bid to bring Danjuma into the fold.

Danjuma has been a star for Villarreal and is the club's joint-top scorer in La Liga and their most prolific in the Champions League this season.

His sprinting ability and strength have been impressive and he already has experience in England, having spent two seasons with Bournemouth.

Danjuma flying high with Villarreal

Danjuma said this week that he believes he is one of the top players in his position around at the moment, telling The Guardian: "it’s quite fair and factual to say I’m among the best wingers in the world".

The winger even earned praise from Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann this week.

Villarreal will come up against Nagelsmann's side in a Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday and the German was asked who poses the biggest threat to his side.

Nagelsmann answered Danjuma, adding: "He's a very dangerous striker who can always be tipped out onto the left wing.

"He has good pace, good movements and is comparable to a top European player."

