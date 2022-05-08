Liverpool hope to beat Leeds to £4m signing of Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool are hoping to sign Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay in a £4 million ($5m) deal, GOAL can confirm.

The 18-year-old right-back has been identified as an ideal understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Reds are now looking to wrap up the signing as quickly as possible.

They do, however, face competition, with Leeds United also keen on the Scotland U21 international.

Who is Calvin Ramsay and why do Liverpool want him?

Ramsay has emerged as one of Scottish football’s rising stars since making his debut for Aberdeen last season.

He has made 31 appearances for the Dons this season, and is thought to be on verge of a senior Scotland call-up after a string of impressive performances.

Ramsay had been targeted by Serie A side Bologna in January, only for Aberdeen to reject the Italians’ offer late in the window. A host of clubs have made enquiries since, but it is Liverpool and Leeds who have emerged as the frontrunners.

Liverpool have already taken steps to strengthen their squad with young, British-based players ahead of next season, with Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, Celtic teenager Ben Doak and Derry City youngster Trent Kone-Doherty all lined up for summer moves.

Ramsay, at 18, is seen as a player who can develop into a first-teamer at Anfield, and any deal will be worth £4m, with a number of performance-related add-ons.

What does it mean for Neco Williams?

A move for Ramsay, naturally, would leave questions over the future of Neco Williams, who has spent the second half of this campaign on loan at Fulham.

Offers are expected for the Welsh international, and Liverpool believe the 21-year-old’s value is now above £10m ($12m) due to his impressive displays at Craven Cottage.

Southampton, Burnley and Newcastle have all expressed interest in the past, while Fulham boss Marco Silva has been delighted with the impact Williams has made as the Cottagers secured promotion to the Premier League.

Williams, for his part, is aware of the need to play regular football, as he hopes to secure a starting spot for Wales, should Rob Page’s men reach the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

