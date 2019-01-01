Liverpool game won't decide Premier League title for Man City, says Walker

The champions trail the Reds by six points after losing two of their first 11 matches of their title defence

Kyle Walker says the Premier League title will not be decided by the outcome of ’s trip to Anfield to play next week.

Champions City trail the Reds by six points after losing two of their first 11 games of their title defence, and came from behind to beat on Saturday.

That result looked to have been enough to chop Liverpool’s lead at the top down to four points, before Sadio Mane’s 94th-minute goal snatched victory for Jurgen Klopp’s team away at .

And City will go into next Sunday’s encounter with the league leaders knowing that a win will haul them right back into the reckoning to win a third successive Premier League title.

“We were concentrating on our game,” said the City right-back, whose appearances in recent weeks have been restricted by illness.

“There are still so many games to play in the Premier League. Obviously, a lot of people talk about the title race, but anything can happen in football as you have just seen.

“We just need to keep doing our job, keep getting the three points and that’s all we can do really.”

City turned around a 1-0 deficit at the Etihad to overcome Southampton and keep the pressure on Liverpool thanks to a last-minute goal from Walker.

Earlier, Sergio Aguero had levelled for the hosts after James Ward-Prowse had given the visitors a surprise first-half lead.

“First and foremost, I think we played a good game,” said the match-winner Walker. “They got one shot and they put it in the back of the net. That’s football.

“We had most of the ball possession and we caused their keeper lots of problems. I think the key was our patience and persistence, also being positive. Luckily, I was there at the right time.

“We know we have a very important week before the break so we have to stay positive and work hard for the next game, and then after doing our job in the week we will focus on Liverpool.”

City face in the on Wednesday before preparing to face Liverpool.