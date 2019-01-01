Liverpool face Salah dilemma against Napoli - Nicolas

The Egyptian could be involved on Wednesday night having been rested at the weekend

Former striker Charlie Nicolas thinks face a dilemma regarding the selection of Mohamed Salah against in the on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has been treating a recurring ankle injury which made him miss 's 2021 qualifiers against and Comoros, while he was rested in the Reds 2-1 Premier League win at over the weekend.

"This is another cracker," Nicholas told Sky Sports .

"These two will go through, but Napoli do not lose many games. They are still unpredictable in terms of their defence. They are powerful but, no matter who the manager is, Napoli do like to get at you and take a risk or two.

"Liverpool are getting over the line at the moment, but it is taking its toll. Do you risk Mohamed Salah again or do you play him against on Saturday?

"I have a feeling Liverpool may tinker the team and if you said to both clubs that they would get a point, be content, and qualify at the end of it, they would be more than happy. Liverpool changes may affect the team."

Manager Jurgen Klopp had already stated that he was not worried about Salah as he is in good condition.

Liverpool lead Group E with nine points, one ahead of Napoli. Victory at Anfield will confirm them as group winners.