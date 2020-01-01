‘Liverpool have embraced Henderson as one of their own’ – Reds captain has shown ‘life after Gerrard’, says Redknapp

A man who once filled a role in the Anfield midfield, and took the armband, has paid tribute to a Premier League title-winning skipper

have embraced Jordan Henderson as “one of their own”, says Jamie Redknapp, with a Premier League title-winning captain having proved in some style that there is “life after Steven Gerrard”.

A slow start to life on Merseyside was endured by the England international midfielder, with questions asked as to whether he could be a long-term option in the Anfield engine room.

Doubters have been silenced in style by Henderson, with a prestigious armband inherited from Gerrard along the way.

The 30-year-old has got his hands on and Club World Cup crowns, while a Premier League title has also been collected by Liverpool.

Henderson has become a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine, with the consistent performer doing the dirty work that allows others around him to flourish.

Said qualities are now getting the recognition they deserve, with club and country, and Redknapp is among those who feels that a figure who was once much-maligned is now destined to nail down a place among the greats in Anfield folklore.

“So many Liverpool skippers have tried and failed to lead their team to the title, myself included. But Henderson did it,” ex-Reds midfielder Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“I took over as captain in 1999 from Paul Ince, a great player. When Steven Gerrard left in 2015, I thought: ‘Where do you go from here? How can you cope with losing the presence of someone like that?’ Liverpool were losing an icon — a leader whose personality coursed through the corridors of Melwood and Anfield.

“But Henderson took over and showed there is life after Gerrard. The players respect and respond to him. The 30-year-old showed that same leadership when it came to the Players Together initiative.

“He, like all Liverpool fans, will hope this is just the start of a period of domination. With Klopp and these players staying put, the odds are this will not be the last Premier League title they win together.

“Klopp is a remarkable person. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone capture another language with such humility, positivity and, occasionally, unrivalled comedic value. Kudos to Klopp’s English teacher — he always knows exactly what to say!

“Liverpool fans have embraced him as one of their own, and the same goes for captain Henderson.”

Henderson is up to 361 appearances for Liverpool and is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023.