‘Liverpool don’t need to spend for the sake of it’ – Quiet January was right call, says Barnes

The Reds legend was not surprised to see the deadline pass with little movement at Anfield and still expects an unbeaten run to come to an end

had no need to “splash the cash for the sake of it” in January, says John Barnes, with the right decision taken in keeping faith with those who have been so impressive in 2019-20.

The Reds made only one addition to a star-studded squad in the winter window.

Takumi Minamino was snapped up from Red Bull Salzburg for £7.25 million ($10m), with the Japan international bringing added energy and creativity to the attacking department at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp opted against any further raids, despite the depth of his squad being tested across multiple competitions.

Barnes believes the correct call was made, with Liverpool holders of the crown and Premier League title winners in waiting.

The Reds legend told The Mirror: "They bought Minamino fairly cheaply but I think Jurgen Klopp was right not to go out and splash the cash just for the sake of it.

"They outplayed without [Mohamed] Salah or [Roberto] Firmino and instead played the likes of [Divock] Origi because Klopp has enough strength in depth in his existing squad.

"I’m not a fan of teams always feeling like they need to strengthen every January. People don’t seem to realise that you don’t need 24 superstar international players to compete and that’s where teams fall down.

"Klopp knows who his best 14-16 players are and there’s no need to spend extra money for the sake of it."

Liverpool’s core group of players have surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League this season, with 24 victories picked up from 25 games.

Emulating the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 remains a realistic target for the runaway leaders, but Barnes believes a bump in the road will be hit at some stage.

He added: "I think they can go all season unbeaten, but I don’t think they will. I reckon they will lose one game but ultimately, they will still win the title comfortably.

"At the end of the day it’s not important for Liverpool to go unbeaten, it’s important to win the league. I can’t see them coming up short against Norwich this weekend, but they will be beaten before the end of the season and that’s fine.

"It doesn’t matter how well your team is doing because it’s the kind of league where anything can happen and a shock result could come against anybody, top or bottom half.

"I can’t predict which games they will lose, but I do think they will be beaten this season."

Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a trip to Norwich.