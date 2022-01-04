Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal threatened by Reds' Covid outbreak

Thursday's meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal is under threat due to further suspected Covid-19 cases among the Reds' squad.

Liverpool were without manager Jurgen Klopp for their clash with Chelsea over the weekend due to a suspected positive test, while the club confirmed that three staff members and several players had tested positive.

And now the club's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal is in doubt as the Reds continue to deal with several Covid-enforced absences.

What's happening?

Liverpool's Tuesday training session was cancelled due to the club's struggles with Coronavirus, although there has been no confirmation on the total amount of absences.

The Reds were without nine first-team players against Chelsea on Sunday, with only two, Andrew Robertson and Takumi Minamino, having any chance of returning against Arsenal.

Article continues below

Liverpool are also now without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, as all three have left to join up with their respective national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

The EFL say there has been no official request for a postponement, but there have been discussions with those at the club.

Further reading